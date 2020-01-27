Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JACQULINE A. ELLENBOGEN

JACQULINE A. ELLENBOGEN Obituary
ELLENBOGEN JACQULINE A.

Jacqueline A. Ellenbogen, daughter of James E. Gerstner and Florence M. Legler and wife of Edgar S. Ellenbogen, passed away on January 24, 2020, at age 74. Jackie is survived by her beloved son, Jeffrey Nix; brother, Robert Gerstner; and boo boo dog, Blossom Ellenbogen. She earned a bachelor's degree in English and had a lengthy working career, but her calling was to be a mother and caretaker. Jackie's abundant generosity, wisdom and warmth lives on in the lives she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10 a.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Arrangements by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
