|
|
SMITHYMAN JACQULYNN N. "JACKIE"
Of Eighty-Four, PA, at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, age 33. Beloved mother of Jackson Mincin; daughter of Sheri Walters and James Smithyman (Shari); loving sister of Brandon Smithyman (Danielle), Ashley Wagner (Kirklyn), Luke Smithyman, and the late Tyler Smithyman; maternal granddaughter of Carol and Terry Randolph; paternal granddaughter of Patricia and the late Thomas Smithyman; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019