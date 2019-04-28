Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
JACQULYNN N. "JACKIE" SMITHYMAN Obituary
SMITHYMAN JACQULYNN N. "JACKIE"

Of Eighty-Four, PA, at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, age 33. Beloved mother of Jackson Mincin; daughter of Sheri Walters and  James Smithyman (Shari); loving sister of Brandon Smithyman (Danielle), Ashley Wagner (Kirklyn), Luke Smithyman, and the late Tyler Smithyman; maternal granddaughter of Carol and Terry Randolph; paternal granddaughter of Patricia and the late Thomas Smithyman; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (Route 88), Library, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
