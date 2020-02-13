|
FEDEN JAIME RAE
Jaime Rae Feden, born April 13, 1986, age 33, of Bethel Park, PA passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Robin Lewis, her brother, Jason Lewis and her grandfather, Howard "Pappy" Lewis. Jaime was the beloved granddaughter of Shirley Lewis; precious niece of Keith and Kirstin Lewis, Bill and Sandi Rayburg, Kim Fullen, Linda Christenson and Gary McCoubrey. She is also survived by her brother, Keith Feden, and many cousins, Kara (Sam), Kellie, Kyle, Chris (Timarie), Mishelle, Hope (Ehud), Lucas (Theresa), Sammy, Brent (Vanessa), Scott, Nicholas, Lucius, Thea, Dylan, Jackson, Cole, Knox, and Zoey, all of whom loved her unconditionally. Jaime was also sincerely cherished by her lifelong friends family, "Gram" Louise Krutz, and childhood best friend in the world Danielle Femc, amongst all other members of the Krutz family. Jaime graduated in 2006 from Katherine Dean Tillotson school. She was always passionate about medicine. She worked effortlessly and proudly to earn her Associates degree as an administrative medical assistant at UMA Ultimate Medical Academy. She took pride in helping people at her job at The Sheridan at Bethel Park. Jaime's greatest joy was spending time with her family and her friends. Jaime was resilient, kind, loving, and strong willed. She left this earth too early for us to understand, but God always has a purpose and therefore we all must believe that Jaime is still among us fulfilling hers. A gathering to Celebrate Jaime's Life will be held at BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211) on Saturday, February 15th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to ACLD Tillotson School for students with special needs at (www.acldtillotsonschool.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020