Age 87, of Plum , on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Husband of the late Jayne; beloved father of David (Robin) Binkley and Diane (Mark) Fellers; grandfather of Brett (Brittany) Fellers, Aric (girlfriend Emma) Fellers, Kristen (Steve) Benyo, Ryan Binkley, Dylan (fiancée Jackie) Hipple and Paige (Derek) Heeter; great-grandfather of Carson Heeter; brother of the late Helen (Woody) Woodside, Fran (Bob) Shrum and Avilla (Bill) Guntz; brother-in-law of Amy (Tyghe) Schanz; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents Frank and Marie (Roth) Binkley and granddaughter Megan Jayne Binkley. Jim was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean War, where he served as a photographer. He retired from Plum Boro School District as supervisor of buildings and grounds and worked part-time as a wedding photographer.  He served on Plum Council for 12 years. He loved spending time with his family, going on family vacations, as well as grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. Jim was active at the American Legion Post 980; where he enjoyed being with friends for dinner and bingo. He was a member of Silver Sneakers at the Plum Boro Community Center and the YMCA. Special thanks to AHN Hospice, Dr. Robert Crossey and Dr. Abdulrab Aziz. Friends received, Friday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church Saturday 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
