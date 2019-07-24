BOLANDER, JR. JAMES A.

Age 87, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born June 8, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to James, Sr. and Loretta Bolander. He was a graduate of Carrick High School then served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service he worked for Bell Telephone for 40 years. He was married September 26, 1959, to Joan Kay (Wagle) Bolander. He is survived by his wife and their two children, Janice Bolander (Patrick Quint) and James D. Bolander (Mona Bolander); grandfather of Megan Leigh Glover, Jonatha Nicole Bolander and Shannon Kay Glover. For all whose hearts he has touched over the years, he was a shining light. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Worthington and Robert Bolander. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Zion Lutheran Church, 5100 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's honor to North Zion Lutheran Church or to the at . Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.