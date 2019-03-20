CORTAZZO JAMES A.

Age 87, of Level Green passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the William Penn Care Center, Penn Twp. Jim was born on September 28, 1931 in North Braddock, the son of the late Anthony and Olga (Sjoman) Cortazzo. Jim was veteran of the US Navy Reserve. He retired from Elliot Company in Jeannette as a machinist with 35 years service and was the owner of High Hat Family Cue in Pitcairn. Jim was an active member of the St. Regis Church, Trafford, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #6299. He was very active in his community; he served as a Penn Twp. Commissioner for 16 years, served as the Chairman of the Westmoreland Sewer Authority, former President of the Level Green Athletic Association and a baseball coach within the organization, a member of the Level Green Lions Club and Sr. Citizens, the United Way, a former Executive Director of the Council of Governments and Westmoreland County Democratic Committee President. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion D. (Karlock) Cortazzo; and his two sisters, Philomena Scott and Audrey Sidone. Jim is survived by his children, Marion E. (Malone) Dale; Daniel Cortazzo, Gregory Cortazzo (Valerie) and Carol Cortazzo; his five grandchildren, Kristina O'Daniel (Phillip), Scott Cortazzo, Danica Cortazzo, Tania Cortazzo and Andrew Cortazzo; two brothers, Anthony Cortazzo (Edith) and Joseph Cortazzo (Dorothea). Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Fr. David Nazimek as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery Mausoleum, Monroeville.

