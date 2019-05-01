Home

JAMES A. DeLISIO

JAMES A. DeLISIO Obituary
DeLISIO JAMES A.

Of Baten, formerly of Economy, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 73. Son of the late Henry J. and Mildred (Orlowski) DeLisio; beloved husband of 50 years of Carol L. (Nelson) DeLisio; father of James (Rebecca) DeLisio Jr., Amy (Chandler) Hicks; grandfather Chandler Hicks, Jr., Caroline Hicks, Abigail DeLisio and Madeline DeLisio; brother of Mary Ann (John) Constantino. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8, Wednesday at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 547 8th Street, Ambridge. Mass of Christian Burial, Good Samaritan Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Ambridge High School, an Air Force veteran and avid hunter.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
