DeLISIO JAMES A.
Of Baten, formerly of Economy, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 73. Son of the late Henry J. and Mildred (Orlowski) DeLisio; beloved husband of 50 years of Carol L. (Nelson) DeLisio; father of James (Rebecca) DeLisio Jr., Amy (Chandler) Hicks; grandfather Chandler Hicks, Jr., Caroline Hicks, Abigail DeLisio and Madeline DeLisio; brother of Mary Ann (John) Constantino. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8, Wednesday at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 547 8th Street, Ambridge. Mass of Christian Burial, Good Samaritan Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Ambridge High School, an Air Force veteran and avid hunter.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019