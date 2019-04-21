Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
JAMES A. DONALDSON

Age 96, of Glenshaw, peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Peggy R.; loving father of Nancy (Rick) McKnight and Susan (John) Shuey; proud grandfather of Julie McKnight, Gary (Becca) McKnight, Taylor (Ashley) Burton, Jaime (Shane) Livingstone, Emily Burton, Maggie (Mike) Ladavat and Sawyer (fiancé Alana) Shuey; great-grandfather of Maicy, Stowe and Max; brother of Robert Donaldson, Joann Decker and the late Ruth Donaldson. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, A Funeral Service will be held in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, Allsion Park, PA 15101 on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (Everyone please meet at the church). In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the church music fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
