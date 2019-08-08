|
FERGUSON JAMES "JIM" A.
Age 98, formerly of the Pittsburgh area had passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Hospice House, SC. Born February 25, 1921 in County Derry, Ireland, he was a son of the late John and Annie Doherty Ferguson. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1925 arriving through Ellis Island and settling in Pittsburgh where he was raised on the North Side. Jim graduated from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh and the American Institute of Banking through Duquesne University. Before attending college he became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States and served in the US Army and US Army Air Corps during World War II, including time in Okinawa. Mr. Ferguson retired from Mellon Bank having served in several locations throughout the Pittsburgh area during his long career and had been a member of the Armstrong County Bankers Association. After his retirement he enjoyed golfing and had worked in the Clubhouse of Oakmont Country Club until he was 84 years of age. He was member of Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Plum, PA. He was a member and Past Post Commander (92-93) of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Vandergrift and a member of the American Legion Post #980 in Plum, PA. Surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Ron) Knott of Greenwood, SC; a son, Jim (Lee Anne) Ferguson of Moore, SC; three stepchildren, Michele UpVall of Florida, Julie UpVall and Jamie UpVall, both of the Pittsburgh area; a sister, Maureen Scanlon of Ocean View, DE; four grandchildren, Lisa (Todd) Walker, Stephanie (Frank) Beacham, Lauren (Ryan) DiTullio and Ryan Ferguson; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Warren and Matthew Walker, Thomas and David Beacham and Alaina DiTullio. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor Brown Ferguson and his second wife, Loretta UpVall Ferguson along with five brothers, Joe, John, Edward, Harry and Patrick Ferguson. Family and friends will be received Saturday from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 244 Franklin Avenue, Vandergrift where a Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. in the St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift with Fr. James Loew OSB as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Bank of one's choice or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. For online condolences please visit www.dunmirekerr.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019