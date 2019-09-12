|
|
GILLESPIE JAMES A.
Age 83, surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, formerly of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Margaret Ellen (Schneider) Gillespie; loving father of James C. (Melanie), Mary E. (Steven) Schmitt, Sandra E. (Thomas) Stroyne and Oren J. (Katherine); devoted grandfather of Gregory Gillespie, Abby (Brian) Dunnigan, Maura Maloney, Elyse (Ben) Greenberg, Ellen (Bradley) Jurik, Emily and Elizabeth Schmitt, Kaitlyn (Robert) Colditz, Julie (Andrew) Nixon, Laura and Jennifer Stroyne and Graham Gillespie; great-grandpa of Jack and Evie Dunnigan, Peter Jurik and Eloise Nixon; son of the late James and Rosella Gillespie; brother-in-law of Clement (Judith) Schneider; uncle of Leslie (Steven) Krueger and Scott Schneider; also survived by many loving and dear friends. Jim graduated from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy. He was the owner of Kramer Pharmacy in Mt. Oliver for over 35 years and was a longtime, faithful member of St. Gabriel Parish. Jim was a generous man. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, 1000 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401 B, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019