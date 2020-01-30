|
GOYETTE JAMES A.
James A. Goyette of Cincinnati, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed on January 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Son of the late Andrew and Harriet Flannigan Goyette. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Chris Dwyer Goyette; son, Paul (Dione) Goyette; daughter, Lisa (Joe) Kruse; grandchildren, Jackson, Finleigh, Hayes, Monica, and Kevin; and brother, Bill (Regina) Goyette. Jim graduated from Georgetown University and served in the US Air Force at Offutt AFB Omaha, NB. He returned to Pittsburgh where he enjoyed a leadership role in the Pittsburgh Jaycees. He left Pittsburgh in 1973 to join the Commerce Department as Special Assistant to the Under Secretary, John Tabor. Jim and family arrived in Cincinnati in 1983. He was immersed in Program Management at OLLI. He thrived in training dogs for Canine Companions for Independence and was a lay leader in various capacities at Good Shepherd Parish. Jim cherished family, dogs, and ice cream. Family and friends will be received from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be directed to Canine Companions for Independence or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020