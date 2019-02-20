Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GREENEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. GREENEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES A. GREENEN Obituary
GREENEN JAMES A.

Age 91, of Shaler Twp., on Feb. 17, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Maurine M. Greenen; loving father of Thomas A., Karen A. Kane (Merle), James M. (Erin) and the late John Michael Greenen; beloved grandfather of Matt, Ryan, Laura (Matt), and John (Carly); cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa and Tyler; brother of Michael Greenen and his late twin brother Jack Greenen and Geraldine Comley. James was an avid golfer, devoted to his family and was a former cantor and choir member of St. Sebastian Church and was a Marine Corp. Veteran of WWII. Visitation Thurs. 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now