GREENEN JAMES A.

Age 91, of Shaler Twp., on Feb. 17, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Maurine M. Greenen; loving father of Thomas A., Karen A. Kane (Merle), James M. (Erin) and the late John Michael Greenen; beloved grandfather of Matt, Ryan, Laura (Matt), and John (Carly); cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa and Tyler; brother of Michael Greenen and his late twin brother Jack Greenen and Geraldine Comley. James was an avid golfer, devoted to his family and was a former cantor and choir member of St. Sebastian Church and was a Marine Corp. Veteran of WWII. Visitation Thurs. 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.