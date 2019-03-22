HARTZ JAMES A., SR.

Age 67, of Green Tree passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joann (Schwartzmiller) Hartz; loving father of Jaclyn (Jason) Whitfield, Jimmy (Lauren) Hartz and Jason (Jamie) Hartz; cherished Pap Pap of Jillian, Landon, Jordan, Parker and Addison; beloved son of the late Pearl Gray and Ambrose Hartz; beloved brother of Vicky Smith, Sue Gibbons, Chris Hartz, Frank Hartz and the late Jack Hartz, Theresa Hodoba and Lisa Gray; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was a mail carrier with the U.S.P.S for 42 years. He loved the outdoors, all Pittsburgh sports but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, Monday, 12 noon. Burial to follow in St. Martin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cystinosis Research Foundation, https://www.cystinosisresearch.org/donate-for-landon/.

