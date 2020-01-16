|
HENGELSBERG JAMES "JIM" A.
James "Jim" A. Hengelsberg, 86, of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born September 18, 1933, Jim was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, an Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion, and President of Uhl Construction Company for over 40 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Millie (Bittinger) Hengelsberg; children, Jeff (Karen) Hengelsberg, Lisa Hengelsberg, Kris (Jack) Hall, Mona Hengelsberg, Tim (Beth) Hengelsberg, Amy Hengelsberg Evans, and Margie (Tony) Bailon; nine grandchildren, Valerie, Emily, Jimmy, Jacob, Cydney, Hannah, Hailey, Lee, and Nicholas; and siblings, Therese Druga, Albert (Betty) Hengelsberg, Paul (Barbara) Hengelsberg, and Geraldine Dent. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Irene (Huber) Hengelsberg; daughter, Mary; and sisters, Grace Hoover and Reinie Yohe. Visitation will be 2 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Road, Suite 320, Wexford, PA 15090. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.