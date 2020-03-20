JAMES A. KRIEGER

Service Information
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
KRIEGER JAMES A.

Unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved Husband of Judith; father of the late Valerie; brother of Janet Churchfield and Arlene Krieger; brother-in-law of Andy Peschka. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ONLY where a blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10016. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
