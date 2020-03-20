KRIEGER JAMES A.
Unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved Husband of Judith; father of the late Valerie; brother of Janet Churchfield and Arlene Krieger; brother-in-law of Andy Peschka. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. ONLY where a blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10016. www.deborfuneralhome.com