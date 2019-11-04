|
KYPTA JAMES A. "JIMMY"
Age 55, of Shaler Twp. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim (Carlino) Kypta; loving father of Cody James Kypta; dear son of Patricia and the late Joseph Kypta; brother of Joe (Kim) Kypta; son-in-law of Eleanor and the late Ernesto Carlino; uncle of Amanda Kypta, Amber and Eddie King, Mike Carlino, Marisa (Ben) and Claudia Bellemare and Catherine; brother-in-law of Michael Carlino and Deborah (Mark) Bellemare; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jimmy worked for Ryan's Auto Glass for over 32 years. Jim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers/sports fan and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends at the bar and around the campfire. Friends will be received Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Spirit, Millvale on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019