McCABE, JR. JAMES A.
Age 79, of N. Huntingdon, formerly of Edgewood went home to our Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Transitions Healthcare of North Huntingdon. Jim was born on September 17, 1940 in Pittsburgh the son of the late James A. and Dorothy (Shaver) McCabe. Jim was a former funeral director affiliated with the former McCabe Funeral Home in Point Breeze and then Penn Hills. Jim also was retired as a Paralegal with the PA Department of Transportation. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Kane) McCabe; his son, James A. McCabe, III (Charlotte) and his daughter, Mary Jo Korinek; his three grandchildren, Declan McCabe, Rebecca and Emily Korinek; his sister, Carol Rush (John) and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Rt. 130) Trafford 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, N. Huntingdon. Interment will follow in the New St. Joseph Cemetery, N. Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Transitions Healthcare, 8850 Barnes Lake Road, N. Huntingdon, PA 15642 for their superior care of Jim.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019