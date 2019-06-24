|
|
MONTGOMERY JAMES A.
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 96, of Pittsburgh, PA. Served in the United States Army. Father of Terrance Montgomery, Sr., Willie Hodges and Lois Dorsey; also survived by eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 25, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019