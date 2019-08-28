|
MURPHY JAMES A.
Born October 12, 1932 in Wilkinsburg to the late Edwin and Ann Murphy, died August 25, 2019 at his home in Glenshaw, formerly of Edgewood, PA. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Alberta (Garvan) Murphy and dear father of Bernard (late, Lirio) Murphy, Amy Murphy, Lauren (Justin Huebscher) Murphy and Dennis Murphy. Proud grandfather of Monica Murphy, Christine (Chris) Ellwanger, Jessica Ireland and Brianna Ireland. Great-grandfather of Lena, Ryland, Jayden and Lawson. Brother of Genevieve McGrath, Patricia Ketterer and Eileen Delewski. Preceeded in death by sisters Mildred Marcheck, Elizabeth McDermott, Catherine Sapienza, Mary Margaret Laird and Eleanor DiTonto. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
