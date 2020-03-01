|
PIZZUTI JAMES A.
Age 88, of Dormont, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Husband of the late Janet E. Pizzuti; father of James J., Debbie, Danny, John, Susan Shane and the late Karen Priore; also survived by ten grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Jim worked two jobs all of his life, for the Pittsburgh Board of Education, where he started at the age of 16, and Cip's in Dormont where he was known as "Mr. Piz." He was always giving as a father and grandfather, loved donuts and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Jim was an avid fisherman, most often with his long time friend Danny Conte, and was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. The Pizzuti family would like to thank two special nurses, Dana and Laura, for their care and dedication over the past three years. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020