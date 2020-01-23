Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JAMES A. ROSENDALE Obituary
ROSENDALE JAMES A.

Age 89, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary (Hartz) Rosendale; his sisters, Evelyn Stehle and Theresa Mongell; and brothers, Robert, Walter "Bud", Kenneth and Eugene "Joe" Rosendale. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Victoria Rose (Ricci); sons, Brian (Rosemary), James (Matthew), and Russell (Kelly); grandsons, Robert (Meagan), Christopher, Zachary and Robert; sister, Mary Lou Nicolazzo; and many nieces and nephews. Razzle was a US Army Veteran, a school teacher, and talented woodworker who made furniture for his children and toys for his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://www.alz.org). Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral prayers Saturday 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. in Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Bartholomew Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
