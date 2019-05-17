Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
JAMES SCHRANNER
SCHRANNER JAMES A.

Age 59, formerly of Millvale, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boyers, PA, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was the father of Nikki Ridgeway and grandfather to her two daughters. Jim was the fiancé of Marian Brewer and stepfather to her son, Max Brewer; pe-pa to Max's children, Brandon and Devin. Also surviving are his siblings, Bonnie Hagan, Susan Bednar, Beth Ann Stroyne; nieces, nephews, and his four-legged furry friend, Nora. He was the son of the late William and Vera Schranner; twin brother of the late Jerry Schranner and brother of the late Billy Schranner. In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Family suggests memorials to . Arrangements are under the direction of the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 17, 2019
