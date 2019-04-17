Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
JAMES A. "JIM" SHUMAC


JAMES A. "JIM" SHUMAC
1938 - 2019
SHUMAC JAMES A. "JIM"

Of Greenfield, formerly of Hazelwood, passed at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary; his loving daughter, Gail (Tim) Bouvy; his devoted granddaughter, Michelle (Greg) Longo; grandson, Paul (Lindsay) Bouvy; his three great-grandchildren and brother, Earl (Connie) Shumac. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Agnes Shumac; sister, Betty Caterino; and his beloved daughter, Susan Shumac. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1-3 in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Squirrel Hill Community Food Pantry.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
