|
|
SHUMAC JAMES A. "JIM"
Of Greenfield, formerly of Hazelwood, passed at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary; his loving daughter, Gail (Tim) Bouvy; his devoted granddaughter, Michelle (Greg) Longo; grandson, Paul (Lindsay) Bouvy; his three great-grandchildren and brother, Earl (Connie) Shumac. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Agnes Shumac; sister, Betty Caterino; and his beloved daughter, Susan Shumac. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1-3 in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Squirrel Hill Community Food Pantry.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019