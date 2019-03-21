|
SZULKOWSKI JAMES A.
Age 53, of Crafton Heights, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis R. and RoseMarie C. (Schultz) Szulkowski; loving brother of Michael, Ronald (Kelly), David (Becky) Szulkowski and Mary Frances "Missy" (Steve) Wood; uncle of Amber Szulkowski, Samantha Railton and Courtney Szulkowski; nephew of Judith Kotwa, Edward Schultz and Evelyn Christopher. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019