Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
JAMES SZULKOWSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SZULKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. SZULKOWSKI


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES A. SZULKOWSKI Obituary
SZULKOWSKI JAMES A.

Age 53, of Crafton Heights, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis R. and RoseMarie C. (Schultz) Szulkowski; loving brother of Michael, Ronald (Kelly), David (Becky) Szulkowski and Mary Frances "Missy" (Steve) Wood; uncle of Amber Szulkowski, Samantha Railton and Courtney Szulkowski; nephew of Judith Kotwa, Edward Schultz and Evelyn Christopher. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now