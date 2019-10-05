|
|
WEBER JAMES A. "JIM"
Age 78, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Jim was the beloved husband of Mary (Kozak) Weber for 56 years; loving father of James (Kristen) Weber, of Jefferson Hills, PA, Judy (Michael) Hines, of Baldwin, PA and Jean (Clinton) Organist, of Jefferson Hills, PA; son of the late Clifford and Florence Weber; brother of Dolly (Dan) Blankenship, Ritzville, WA and the late Lawrence (Carol) Weber of Conroe, TX; special Pap of Hope, Megan, Sam, Maggie, Alex, Anna and Emma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Holy Apostles Parish in St. Albert the Great Church, 3198 Schieck Street, Pittsburgh, 15227 at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Holy Apostles Faith Formation Building.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019