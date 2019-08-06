Home

PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
JAMES A. WEIKEL

JAMES A. WEIKEL Obituary
WEIKEL JAMES A.

Age 95, lately of Washington, PA and formerly of Moon Run, PA, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was recently preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marcia. He is survived by his daughter, April (Eric) Betzner; son, James (Beth); and daughter, Julie (Pat) Garber; grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) and Rachel Betzner; and many nieces and nephews. A longtime truck driver, Jim was an appreciator of free food, beer and cigarettes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice and his brothers, Joseph (Anna), Frank (Irene) and sister, Rita (Joseph) Kaulius. No services are being held and arrangements are being handled by PIATT AND BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME, Washington, PA. A memorial service is being planned so please contact the family for more information. Memorials made be made in his name to The Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, PA, 15301; Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks, PA, 15136 or the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
