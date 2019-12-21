Home

JAMES A. WEISEND

JAMES A. WEISEND Obituary
WEISEND JAMES A.

Of Trafford, age 40, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Rachel (Braill) Weisend for 11 years; loving and devoted father of Peyton and Olivia; treasured son of George and Mary Lou (Vastadore) Weisend; dear brother of Ken Weisend, George "Puggy" Weisend, Lori Weisend and Kathy Drozdowski; godfather of Myia Weisend and Jordan Rutter. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed life so much, that with his energetic and unmatched personality, he added to the life of any celebration. His late puppy, Noel, was also precious to him, but his most cherished fondness and love was for Peyton and Olivia. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Sunday 6 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
