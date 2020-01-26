|
GRIMM, JR. JAMES ALAN
James Alan Grimm, Jr. (Jim), age 63, of Cranberry Township, passed away on January 17, 2020, after a more than two-year battle with Leiomyosarcoma. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Brophy; sons, Tyler Grimm and Elliot Grimm; former wife and friend, Denise Grimm-Fornof and her husband, Jim Fornof; parents, Jim and Joan Grimm; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Glen Murray; and niece and husband, Sarah and Danny Wall and a devoted CLC men's group. Jim graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Business Administration. He brought passion, kindness, and gratitude to every moment of his life. The joy of his life was his children. He loved God, was active at his church, devoted to his men's group, found peace in the mountains, being creative in his woodshop and behind his camera or computer. He was an avid reader and lover of history, politics, and music. He found true joy in making sacrifices for his family and friends, who are all better people for having known him. Visitation will be at Orchard Hill Church, 2551 Brandt School Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 on Friday, January 31st, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 1st, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral will also be held at Orchard Hill Church on Saturday, February 1st at 11am with graveside service after. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., www.schellhaasfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation at NLMSF.org with acknowledgement to James Grimm or Nicole Brophy, 7301 Valentino Drive #7301, Oakton, VA 22124. Nicole is also collecting checks made out to NLMSF. Questions: [email protected]
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020