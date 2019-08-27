|
NOE JAMES ALBERT
Age 82, of North Versailles, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Mickey" (Wentroble) Noe; wonderful son of the late Chester and Eilleen (Murphy) Noe; loving father of Michael J. Noe and Edward J. Noe; adored grandfather of Jessica (Scott Warnick) Noe and Isabella Noe; brother of John (Mary Ann) Noe, Carol (Gerald) Lee, Mary Ellen (Joel) Bloom, and the late Donald (surviving spouse, Carole) Noe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim learned his strong work ethic at an early age while working in his father's butcher shop, C.A. Noe Market in Wilkinsburg. He was part of the last graduating class of Carnegie Tech in 1966 and was also a Marine veteran. Jim worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh as an electrical engineer for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, attending St. Colmans Church, playing bridge, and spending time with his granddaughters. Jim was an avid Steeler and Pirates Fan that attended many games over the years. Friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Parish Friday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Serra Catholic High School Angel Fund, 200 Hershey Dr., McKeesport, PA 15132. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019