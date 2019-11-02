Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Age 82, of Eighty-Four, formerly of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Henrietta (Gallagher) Carter; son of the late George and Molly (Hanisher) Carter; loving father of Colleen (John) Kovalick, Michael Carter, Monica Francesconi; grandfather of Ian Stoneking, Jackson Carter, Maya Carter; great-grandfather of Colt Stoneking, Riley Stoneking; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother, Richard Carter. Friends welcome MONDAY, November 4, 2019 from 2-9 p.m., WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, PA 15211 (412-381-3345). Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary of the Mount Church. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Alzhemier's Disease Research Center, UPMC Montefiore, 4 West 200 Lathrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.       


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
