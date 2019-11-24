|
|
BRYAN JAMES ANTHONY
James Anthony Bryan, age 72, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 20, 2019. Jim was born on February 13, 1947 in Cullman, Alabama. He was the only child of James George Bryan and Philomena (Dolly) Mastroianni. Jim was a graduate of Sharpsburg High School and nearly a lifelong resident of Sharpsburg. To some, Jim was as much a fixture or Sharpsburg as the statue of Guyasuta. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army and as a Vietnam Veteran. Jim served in company D 34th Engineering Battalion as a General Construction Bulldozer Operator. For his service to our country, Jim was awarded two overseas bars- the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Jim was known to be a knowledgeable sports fan. He was a particularly avid fan of Alabama's Crimson Tide and of our own Pittsburgh Steelers. Things that Jim enjoyed were gathering with good friends at the gazebo at Sharp's Landing. There he would relax and enjoy the lazy, hazy days of summer along the river's edge. In the winter, he would retreat to his "happy place" in Key Largo, Florida. His special friend helped him avoid the weather that he had come to dread. Jim is survived by his Godson, Chief Thomas Stelitano of the Sharpsburg Police Department. Jim was loved and will be missed by many. Rest in peace and thank you for your service. Friends received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. Interment will be held Wednesday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Rd., Bridgeville, PA 15017, at 12:30 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CEMETERY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019