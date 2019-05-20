FARMER JAMES ANTHONY

Age 71, passed away unexpectedly, in Indianapolis, IN, on May 5, 2019. James was educated at South Hills High School. At age 18, he began to travel, working for the Indianapolis U.S. Postal Service. Later, he was Honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. James worked for Koppers, then reunited with the U.S. Postal Service in Pittsburgh, where he retired. James, in his spare time, was a D.J. and an avid Steelers fan. Finally, James resided in Indianapolis close to family. James was preceded in death by his parents, Percy A. and Rebecca L. Farmer. He will be remembered by brother, Mike (Donna); sister, Debra; nephew, Michael; and a host of family and Facebook friends. PAYNE FUNERAL HOME.