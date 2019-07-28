|
APPEL JAMES "JIM"
Age 60, of Bethel Park passed away suddenly on July 23, 2019. Devoted son of the late Robert and Eileen Appel; beloved brother of Kathy Allison, Bobbie (Jim) Boyd and Jeanne Appel; dear uncle of Megan Boyd (fiancé Dan), Emily (Josh) Rorick, and Brian Boyd (fiancée Liz). Jim was a graduate of Bethel Park High School and Penn State University. He was a longtime active member of St. Thomas More Church where he was an usher. Jim will be remembered for his great faith, volunteerism, kindness and helpfulness to his family, many friends, and neighbors. He was an organ donor and will live on through the many lives he saved. A gathering will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park, PA. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Park Meals on Wheels, 2999 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. Jim was a driver for Meals on Wheels. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019