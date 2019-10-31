Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
JAMES ARTHUR CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL JAMES ARTHUR

Age 72, of Monroeville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathy Dolores (Wagner) Campbell; loving father of Justin J. (Michelle) Campbell, Stefanie J. (Michael) Budosh, and Kimberly A. (Peter) Kladias; caring grandfather of Kendell and Reese Campbell, Liam and Morgan Budosh, and Zoe and Dimitri Kladias. James is also survived by a sister, Nellie Henken. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Jane Campbell; and brothers, Robert, William Ross, and Richard Campbell. James was a 32nd Degree Mason with Lodge 546 and was a previous firefighter with Wilkins Township Company #3. He had a love for woodworking, classic cars, and Doo-Wop music. He was selfless, humble, kind, and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true gift from God. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a memorial service will conclude visitation at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
