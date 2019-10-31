|
|
CAMPBELL JAMES ARTHUR
Age 72, of Monroeville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathy Dolores (Wagner) Campbell; loving father of Justin J. (Michelle) Campbell, Stefanie J. (Michael) Budosh, and Kimberly A. (Peter) Kladias; caring grandfather of Kendell and Reese Campbell, Liam and Morgan Budosh, and Zoe and Dimitri Kladias. James is also survived by a sister, Nellie Henken. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Jane Campbell; and brothers, Robert, William Ross, and Richard Campbell. James was a 32nd Degree Mason with Lodge 546 and was a previous firefighter with Wilkins Township Company #3. He had a love for woodworking, classic cars, and Doo-Wop music. He was selfless, humble, kind, and was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was a true gift from God. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a memorial service will conclude visitation at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019