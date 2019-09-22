|
SCHARBROUGH JAMES ARTHUR
Age 92, of New Bern, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. James led a full life and enjoyed the process of learning new things up until his passing. He was born in Franklin, KY, and was the eldest child of James and Dora Dees Scharbrough. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Lambert Scharbrough. James served in the Navy in WWII, and was a Purdue graduate and mechanical engineer. He rose from Engineer to become President of Salem Furnace Company in Pittsburgh a global provider of steel mill equipment and steel furnaces, as well as its subsidiary Herr-Voss in Callery, PA. James also served as president of the Allegheny Club in Three Rivers Stadium in the early 1980's. He also very much enjoyed spending time with his family, skiing, golfing, fishing and working in his workshop. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Scharbrough and their son, James Arthur, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Scharbrough Belter (Steve) of West Lafayette, Indiana, and their daughter, Natasha Sokolovamher (Mike Procopio) of Dallas, TX and their children, Maira and Frank; son, Joe Scharbrough (Lisa) of New Bern; granddaughters, Jamie Scharbrough (Tom Salemi) of Belleville, MI, Jessica Scharbrough Britton (Bryan Britton) of Ahoskie, NC, and their children, Benjamin and Mollie James. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to COTTEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019