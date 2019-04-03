JACKSON JAMES B. "JAMIE"

It is with great sadness that the family of James Jackson announce that he passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family; preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Byrdell Jackson. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth Devine; his children James (Jessica), Taylor, Jarred, and Carly; and grandchildren Lily, Jax, Ella, Eva and Roman. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother Dennis (Lori), sister Tracey (Kevin) and their families. Jamie had a large family and will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, to reminisce, grieve and support each other. A short service will be held at the end of the evening at 8:30 p.m.