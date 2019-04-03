Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JAMES B. "JAMIE" JACKSON

JAMES B. "JAMIE" JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON JAMES B. "JAMIE"

It is with great sadness that the family of James Jackson announce that he passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family; preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Byrdell Jackson. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth Devine; his children James (Jessica), Taylor, Jarred, and Carly; and grandchildren Lily, Jax, Ella, Eva and Roman. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother Dennis (Lori), sister Tracey (Kevin) and their families. Jamie had a large family and will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, to reminisce, grieve and support each other. A short service will be held at the end of the evening at 8:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
