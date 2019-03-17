Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JAMES B. "JIM" RICHARDSON

JAMES B. "JIM" RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON JAMES B. "JIM"

Age 60, suddenly, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Of Glenshaw, formerly of the Mon Valley. Beloved husband of Alain (McGoun) Richardson; loving father of Eliza Richardson; stepfather of Nate and Mitchell Cavlovic; brother of Nancy (Dennis) Mayo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jim was a Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian, a 32nd Degree Mason with Tri County Lodge #252, and an active member of the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Trustee, and on various committees. Friends will be received on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw where a Masonic service will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, 300 Glenn Ave., Glenshaw, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church and/or South Brownsville United Methodist Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
