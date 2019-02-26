|
RUMPF JAMES B.
Age 88, of Carnegie, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Andrea (Benyak) Rumpf; son of the late Joseph and Bernadette Rumpf; loving father of Joyce (Robert) Opfermann, James A. (Sharon Dunn) Rumpf and Rick Rumpf; grandfather of Trent Opfermann, Adam Rumpf and Katie Ruble; great-grandfather of Alex Ruble. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. Burial private by family in Resurrection Cemetery. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements.
