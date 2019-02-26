Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
JAMES B. RUMPF

JAMES B. RUMPF Obituary
RUMPF JAMES B.

Age 88, of Carnegie, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Andrea (Benyak) Rumpf; son of the late Joseph and Bernadette Rumpf; loving father of Joyce (Robert) Opfermann, James A. (Sharon Dunn) Rumpf and Rick Rumpf; grandfather of Trent Opfermann, Adam Rumpf and Katie Ruble; great-grandfather of Alex Ruble. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. Burial private by family in Resurrection Cemetery. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
