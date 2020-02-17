|
|
BAYER JAMES "JAMIE"
On Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Gail (Farkas) Bayer. Beloved father of Jared and Alexis Bayer. Son of Eileen and the late Ray Melani. Step-brother of Ramie Melani, Ronny Melani, Renee Dunbar and Dee-Dee DeSalvo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (1 - 2 p.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Adat Shalom Congregation, 368 Guys Run Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020