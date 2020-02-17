Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
JAMES "JAMIE" BAYER

JAMES "JAMIE" BAYER Obituary
BAYER JAMES "JAMIE"

On Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Gail (Farkas) Bayer. Beloved father of Jared and Alexis Bayer. Son of Eileen and the late Ray Melani. Step-brother of Ramie Melani, Ronny Melani, Renee Dunbar and Dee-Dee DeSalvo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (1 - 2 p.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Adat Shalom Congregation, 368 Guys Run Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
