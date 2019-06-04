BEVAN JAMES "DON"

Of the South Side, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Son of the late Kenneth Bevan and Helen Mielcarz. Don is survived by his beloved partner and best friend for the last 19 years, Eileen Martin; his children, Denise Melczak, Lynn (Chuck) Fievet, Donnie (Jenny) and Kenneth; as well as Eileen's daughter, Michelle Christ; grandchildren, Jennifer (George) Hunt, Kristy Melczak, Marissa (John) Pignatelli, Nicole Fievet, Maura Bevan, Lucas "Lucai" Fievet, Cory, Aubrey and Erin Bevan; great-grandchildren, George and Victoria Hunt. Don was predeceased by his daughter, Michele and son, Kevin. Don will be greatly missed by his four-legged pal, Harry who was always by his side. Friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Funeral Prayer, Friday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E201, Pgh., PA 15222.

