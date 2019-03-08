|
|
BRACKEN JAMES
Age 71, of Columbia, TN, formerly of Penn Twp. and Monroeville, passed away on January 30, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center in TN. James was an Accountant for Westinghouse and was a Vietnam Veteran. James is survived by his wife Judith (Worrall) Bracken; son, Seth Bracken; daughter, Sarah (Nick) Peters; grandson, Alex; and three sisters - Sandy (Frank) Schutz, Gail Bracken and Pan (Dave) Hardgrove; he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Dorothy Bracken. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at CARSON/BOYER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Memorial services will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Garber, officiating. Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. carsonboyer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019