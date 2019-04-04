|
MAZZEI JAMES C.
Age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of Bobbie (Miller) Mazzei; loving father of Theresa Thomas and Anthony (Pam) Mazzei; loving Grandpa of Sean (Tracy), Matthew Thomas, Kristin (Taylor) Riding, Brittany Thomas, and Tyler Mazzei; cherished Great-Grandpa of Liliana, Adalyn, Parker, and Norah; beloved son of the late Carmine and Concetta (Consentino) Mazzei; beloved brother of Louis and Frank (Carol) Mazzei; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday 2-4 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park 15241 (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church Saturday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus #14078.
