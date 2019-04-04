Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
JAMES C. MAZZEI

MAZZEI JAMES C.

Age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years of Bobbie (Miller) Mazzei; loving father of Theresa Thomas and Anthony (Pam) Mazzei; loving Grandpa of Sean (Tracy), Matthew Thomas, Kristin (Taylor) Riding, Brittany Thomas, and Tyler Mazzei; cherished Great-Grandpa of Liliana, Adalyn, Parker, and Norah; beloved son of the late Carmine and Concetta (Consentino) Mazzei; beloved brother of Louis and Frank (Carol) Mazzei; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday 2-4 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park 15241 (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church Saturday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus #14078.


www.slaterfuneral.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
