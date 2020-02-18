|
SKELLEY JAMES C.
Age 77, of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Hreha Skelley; loving father of Jason (Janel) Skelley; proud grandpap of Bryn Skelley; brother of Mary Flowers, Bill (Elaine), Ruth (Les) Voit, Jeannie (Nick) Francic, Wayne (Cindy), Beverly Luborski, Marge Kovac, and the late Paula Demby and Arthur; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; son of the late Rip and Mary Skelley. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020