James C. Warters, a long-time resident of East Liberty and Dormont, PA; a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University; a Korean War era Army Veteran, and a 30-year employee of the Industrial Engineering Department of the Homestead Works of U.S. Steel Corporation until 1983; died peacefully on October 16, 2019 of natural causes, at the age of 91. Jim was the adopted son of Ralph and Ada Warters (deceased) and had a sister, Audrey (deceased). He married Nancy Thompson in 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by their sons, James T., William C., and Thomas R. Warters; daughters-in-law, Loraleigh and Kelly; grandsons, Spencer, Benjamin and Jackson; his goddaughter, An and her family, numerous relatives of Nancy's loving family, and friends and acquaintances from his long life. Jim liked to make people laugh, was a good driver, liked to dance, liked being German, liked to do crossword puzzles, was a good father, and was often amazed at how good life could turn out. He didn't like illness or funerals. Jim and Nancy will be interred together at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. If you wish to make a memorial gift, please choose the American Civil Liberties Union and/or the Dormont Public Library. According to Jim himself, the best gift would be to be kind to each other. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. (412-563-2800).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019