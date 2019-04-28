POWERS DR. JAMES CHARLES

Age 70, formerly of Pittsburgh, died surrounded by family, on April 22, 2019. Jim, as he was lovingly known by family, friends and colleagues, lived a full and joyful life. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonita "Bonney" Powers; three daughters, Jennifer (Neil) Shah, Meghan and Alexandria "Lexi" Powers; two grandchildren, Isaac and Asha; brother, Robert Powers; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Kelly. Jim was born in Pittsburgh to Robert and Ruth (Bertha) Powers. Growing up, his kind demeanor earned him the nickname "Gentleman Jim". He graduated from St. Wendelin Catholic School in 1966 and went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1970 with a Bachelors of Science degree and completed his Medical Doctorate from Hershey Medical School in 1974. He met his beloved wife Bonney during his medical residency at The University of Rochester's Associate Hospital Program in Rochester, NY. Friends may call Thursday, from 4-8 pm, at JOHNSON-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. His funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, at 11 am, at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, 15 Allegheny County Airport, West Mifflin, PA 15222 or the Farm Sanctuary at Watkins Glen, P.O. Box 150, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.