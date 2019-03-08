Home

Age 85, of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Marlene (Snyder) Chevette; devoted father of Ruth Oppitz, Denise Komoroski (Len), Diane Blum (Bob), Deborah Capper (Kenn) and Darlene Toner (the late Justin); loving grandfather of Meghan Sladick (Greg Messcher), Alyssa Leonhard (Brian), DJ Chason, Kristin, Kelly, Jamie and Zack Komoroski, Nicole and Josh Blum, Nicholas, Courtney, Luke and Ella Toner and Heiki Oppitz; and also the loving great-grandfather of Sidney Leonhard and Saylor Messcher. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Nick Chiovitti; and his sisters, Gloria Paola and Marlene Ryan. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father and family man married to the love of his life, Marlene for 60 years. He received his degree in business from Point Park College (University). He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany. He had a very successful 40 year career in real estate, and most recently he served as President of Caring Transitions of the CCV. He was an avid reader and passionate about the arts and museums and followed a lifetime pursuit of learning. Friends and family will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday 5-9 p.m., ONLY. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Winifred Church, 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
