LAWLESS JAMES CLARK
Formerly of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully late in the evening on October 8, 2019. The 81 year old Jim had recently been diagnosed with cancer. His children, Mark and Jody, and other family members had been by his side during his illness. Born on December 18, 1937, Jim was the only son of James and Marian Lawless of Montclair, New Jersey. While growing up, Jim's youth consisted of spending time with his lifelong friends, playing high school basketball for the Montclair Bulldogs and meeting his one and only true love, Judith (Judy) Kiesler. After graduation from Montclair High and then Bucknell University, Jim moved to Mount Lebanon, where he began his sales career in the insurance industry. His efforts rewarded him with a senior executive position at Lincoln National Life and later as a senior group sales executive at Coordinated Benefits in Bridgeville. While residing in Mt. Lebanon, Jim and Judy raised their two children. Jim was active as an adult leader in the then YMCA Indian Guides, Cub Scouts and his church, Bower Hill Community Church. In more recent years, he treasured his summer beach vacations with friends and family and playing endless matches of tennis year-round on the Mt. Lebanon courts. Jim is survived by his daughter, Jody Adams and her husband, Frank, of New York, NY and his son, Mark Lawless and his wife, Trisha, of Mars, PA. Jim also leaves behind five much-loved grandchildren: Kathryne Adams, Nicole Adams, Trevor Adams, Ashley Lawless, and Kaitlyn Lawless. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy, and his parents. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Bower Hill Community Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Samaritan Hospice via Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023 or [email protected] would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangemnts entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019