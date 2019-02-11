|
BUVENS JAMES D. "TREY", III
On Thursday, February 7, 2019, age 30, of Sewickley; beloved son of Mary Anne (Williams) Buvens and James D. Buvens, Jr.; brother of the late Michael J. Buvens; also survived by aunts and uncles. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., on February 13, 2019 at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue (Everyone will meet at the church). Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019