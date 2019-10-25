|
|
CARRINGTON JAMES D.
On Friday, October 4, 2019 James D. Carrington, 59, of Clairton, PA. Husband of Lisa Williams Carrington; father of Tiera, Marcella, James, Jr. and Demetrice; stepfather of Georia; son of Grace Malloy Carrington; brother of Crystal, Monica, Leatrice, James M. and Trey. Also survived by a grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. on October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3801 Mountain Rd., South Park, PA 15129, where the funeral service will begin after the visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. Interment Finleyville Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No funeral service. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019