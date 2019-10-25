Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
3801 Mountain Rd
South Park, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church,
3801 Mountain Rd
South Park, PA
View Map
JAMES D. CARRINGTON

JAMES D. CARRINGTON Obituary
CARRINGTON JAMES D.

On Friday, October 4, 2019 James D. Carrington, 59, of Clairton, PA. Husband of Lisa Williams Carrington; father of Tiera, Marcella, James, Jr. and Demetrice; stepfather of Georia; son of Grace Malloy Carrington; brother of Crystal, Monica, Leatrice, James M. and Trey. Also survived by a grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. on October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3801 Mountain Rd., South Park, PA 15129, where the funeral service will begin after the visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. Interment Finleyville Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No funeral service. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
