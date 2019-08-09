|
|
DIXON JAMES D.
On Thursday, July 25, 2019 James D. Dixon 85 of Braddock, PA. Father of Kevin, James D., Deborah, Patricia, Renita, Nevelda, Leatrice, LaTonya, Michelle, James C., James, Charlie, Lashea, Mario and Trey; also a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. on August 10, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019